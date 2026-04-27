Good Monday, bloggers,

Wow! We talked about how flash flooding may become the main threat. Well, it did that and more.

There were water rescues this morning, mostly north of I-70. Here's why.

These are radar-estimated rainfall totals for the last 24 hours (your rain gauge may read differently). There was 3"-4" of rain from Lawrence, Kansas, to Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Keep in mind that all of April averages 4.05", and 2"-4" of rain fell from Paola, Kansas, to Clinton, Missouri.

Gardner, Kansas, and Grain Valley, Missouri, were among the locations that saw the least rain — only 1"-2", half of April's rainfall average.

Jeff Penner

When you widen the view, you can see that 50 miles or so north and south of I-70 was the center of attention. Northern Missouri saw 0.50"-1" of rain, which isn't bad for this time of year. Notice the 5.90" amount south of Manhattan, Kansas!

Jeff Penner

Now, part of the title of this blog is "What's next?" The answer is in the six-and-a-half-minute video below.

Have a great week.

Stay healthy.

Stay with KSHB 41, and we'll keep you advised.

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Wow! What a Night! What's Next?

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