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KSHB 41 Weather | A stormy start to the workweek in Kansas City

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
Posted

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Flood watch until 7pm Monday
  • Early morning storms, then Monday pm storms east of KC Metro
  • A cooler week ahead

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Rain and storms end 8-10 AM then partly cloudy, breezy and warm. A few showers/T-Storms are possible during the afternoon, mainly east of I-35. The main severe threat will be across central and eastern Missouri.
High: 75°
Wind: WSW 15-25 gusting to 30 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy, breezy, and chilly.
Low: 45°
Wind: NW 10-20 gusting to 25 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon isolated showers possible. Not a washout.
High: 65°
Wind: NE 10-15 mph

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