KSHB 41 Weather | A stormy start to the workweek in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



Flood watch until 7pm Monday

Early morning storms, then Monday pm storms east of KC Metro

A cooler week ahead

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Rain and storms end 8-10 AM then partly cloudy, breezy and warm. A few showers/T-Storms are possible during the afternoon, mainly east of I-35. The main severe threat will be across central and eastern Missouri.

High: 75°

Wind: WSW 15-25 gusting to 30 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy, breezy, and chilly.

Low: 45°

Wind: NW 10-20 gusting to 25 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon isolated showers possible. Not a washout.

High: 65°

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

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