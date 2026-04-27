KSHB 41 Weather | A stormy start to the workweek in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Flood watch until 7pm Monday
- Early morning storms, then Monday pm storms east of KC Metro
- A cooler week ahead
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Rain and storms end 8-10 AM then partly cloudy, breezy and warm. A few showers/T-Storms are possible during the afternoon, mainly east of I-35. The main severe threat will be across central and eastern Missouri.
High: 75°
Wind: WSW 15-25 gusting to 30 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy, breezy, and chilly.
Low: 45°
Wind: NW 10-20 gusting to 25 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon isolated showers possible. Not a washout.
High: 65°
Wind: NE 10-15 mph
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