Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly recognizes young KCK entrepreneur for accomplishments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly recognized a young Kansas City, Kansas, entrepreneur for his accomplishments this week.

Nelson McConnell, 11, is a self-proclaimed “fourth-generation mixologist,” and used his talents to start Nelson’s Flavorades.

Right now, Nelson’s Flavorades is a mobile operation, setting up shop in his booth at local events and businesses.

One day, McConnell said he hopes to have a Flavorades truck or even a storefront.

Wednesday in Topeka, Kelly honored minority- and women-owned businesses as part of Kansas Minority Enterprise Development Week.

McConnell was among the business owners from across the state who were recognized at the celebration.

He’s also getting attention nationwide, with requests to try his drinks coming in from Louisiana, Texas and more.

Locally, community members see what McConnell’s doing and have stepped up to help .

In August he received a donated van which he said will help save gas and mileage when transporting equipment to different events.

—