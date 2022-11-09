Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wins re-election, edging Attorney General Derek Schmidt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The margin was smaller, but Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly won re-election to a second term in Tuesday's election, defeating Attorney General Derek Schmidt in the midterms.

The race was called for Kelly Wednesday morning by NBC News , after the race was deemed too close to call on election night. Kelly won with 49.2% of the vote to Schmidt's 47.6%.

Kelly, a well-respected former longtime state senator, became governor after beating controversial former Kansas Secretary of State and Trump acolyte Kris Kobach, in the 2018 gubernatorial race by 5%.

Her margin narrowed, but she prevailed once again to win another four-year term.

Schmidt was elected as attorney general in 2010, winning re-election in 2014 and 2018 by wide margins. He announced his intent to run for governor in March 2021.

Despite drew support nationally, including from Florida Gov. and potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate Ron Desantis, but it wasn't enough to unseat Kelly, who touted her record of attracting business to Kansas and restoring school funding after former Gov. Sam Brownback's tax experiment blew holes in the state budget.