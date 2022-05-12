Kansas governor signs bill legalizing sports wagering in state

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas residents will soon get to legally bet on sports teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Royals and others, after Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill into law Thursday legalizing sports wagering in the state.

“Legalizing sports betting will bring more revenue to our state and grow our economy,” Kelly said in a statement. “This is another mechanism that casinos, restaurants and other entertainment venues can now utilize to attract Kansans to their establishments.”

Kansas legislators previously signed off on Senate Bill 84 and sent it to Kelly's desk last month .

The bill will put a 10% tax on each bet made in the state, and some believe it could bring in close to $41 million to the state over the next five years.

The Associated Press reports that the majority of the of revenue that Kansas gains from sports betting will go to luring the Chiefs from Missouri to Kansas.

Though the Kelly signed the bill into law, it could still be some months before betting in Kansas begins.

The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission will be involved in this process.