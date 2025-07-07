KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

Kansas lawmakers meet to extend STAR bond funding for Chiefs and Royals stadium projects

Kansas lawmakers are meeting Monday to decide whether to extend their STAR bond funding offer to the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals after the teams requested more time to consider relocating across the state line.

The Kansas STAR bond offer technically expired last week, but lawmakers have the authority to renew it for up to a year. The Legislative Coordinating Council scheduled a 2:00 p.m. meeting to address the extension.

Using STAR bonds, Kansas could cover up to 70% of a stadium project by using sales tax revenue generated from the stadium and surrounding district to pay for construction.

Missouri isn't backing down in the cross-state competition. They passed a bill in June offering up to 50% in state funding if the teams remain in Missouri. Their legislation uses income and sales tax generated at the stadium for construction costs and requires cities or counties to contribute as well.

After the Chiefs requested more time to consider Kansas' offer, Senate President Ty Masterson called today's meeting, describing the project as "in the red zone."

"I also applaud the LCC for agreeing to meet, and I urge them to extend the sunset of the STAR Bond legislation to allow negotiations with the Chiefs and Royals to continue," said Lt. Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland.



