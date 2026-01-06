Kansas legislators to consider 'bell to bell' cell phone ban at K-12 schools

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers Kansas City, Missouri. This story caught her eye as part of her previous coverage of cell phone bans in Kansas City-area school districts. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

Legislation pre-filed this week in the Kansas Senate would require school districts to ban personal electronic devices during the school day.

The phone-free school push is a national effort. We've covered the topic on both sides of the state line. Certain school districts started discussing and implementing restrictions before laws were passed.

Last year, Missouri lawmakers passed legislation banning student use of cellphones until the end of the school day.

Kansas Senate Bill 302 requires school districts to adopt policies prohibiting cellphone use by students during class.

The policies must:



Prohibit students from using or accessing personal electronic communication devices during instructional time.

Require that all personal electronic communication devices be turned off and securely stored away from the student in an inaccessible location during class.

Authorize students to not bring phones to school by leaving them at home or in a vehicle.

Set disciplinary procedures for violations of cellphone policies.

Only allow student cellphone use during instructional time if it is required for individualized education, a 504 plan, approved by a physician as a medical necessity

Lawmakers expect the bill to pass the Senate in January with 28 co-sponsors and more than 2/3 majority. Then, it will be sent to the House of Representatives.

