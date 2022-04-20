Kansas man sentenced to 2 years probation for Jan. 6 US Capitol insurrection

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas man received probation Wednesday for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Mark Rebegila, 32, of St. Mary's, Kansas, has received 30 days home detention and two years of probation, according to court filings. He also must pay a $500 fine for the nearly $1.5 million in damage done to the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Information on any additional fines owed by Rebegila was not immediately available.

In December, Rebegila received a single misdemeanor charge for parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Rebegila said he traveled from to Washington, D.C. to protest the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

When questioned by the FBI, he claimed that he asked an officer whether he could enter the Capitol building, and the officer shrugged in response, court documents say. Rebegila then entered the building through a fire door on the first floor.

Court documents say a 38-second video that Rebegila recorded inside the north side of the Captiol building was shown at the sentencing.

During the video Rebegila could be heard saying, "This is the final stand here, they’re about to push us all out," "Getting pushed, pretty hard," and "Ope, flash bang! Ohhhh!"

