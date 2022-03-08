Kansas, Missouri leaders react to Biden's ban on Russian oil imports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he has banned Russian oil imports , in a move to strain Russia's economy in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

Following the announcement, several Kansas and Missouri leaders weighed in on the decision.

Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran said he agreed with the decision, but he called on Biden to expand American energy efforts.

"Banning the purchase of Russian oil is a good first step, but now President Biden must immediately reinstate the keystone pipeline, allow for new drilling leases on federal lands and waters, and retreat from proposals that would install burdensome regulations and tax increases on domestic oil and gas producers," Moran said. "Until we take these actions to unleash American energy, gas prices will continue to rise and we will remain reliant on our adversaries for energy production.”

Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall spoke in line with Moran, applauding Biden's decision, but saying he was "late to act."

"Joe Biden always talks about the importance of buying American – it’s past time he actually follows through and buys into American energy,” Marshall said in a statement.

A similar sentiment was shared by Kansas U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner, stating the decision was "step one in a two-step process to restore America's energy dominance." LaTurner said step two should include rolling back regulations on American energy producers and resuming oil and gas drilling on federal lands.

Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver shared his thoughts in a Tweet.

"As Putin mercilessly bombs innocent civilians & continues his illegal invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. must do everything we can to hold him accountable. This is the right move by @POTUS — but we must keep working to lower costs so that Putin, not the American people, feel this pain," Cleaver said.