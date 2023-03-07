Kansas, Missouri to conduct statewide tornado drill Tuesday at 10 a.m.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Both Kansas and Missouri will conduct a statewide tornado drill Tuesday at 10 a.m. during Severe Weather Awareness Week.

Outdoor weather sirens will sound in both states during the drill.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radios will also inform those listening that the drill is underway.

Officials encourage schools, businesses and families to participate in the tornado drill or consider where they would take shelter in an emergency.

In addition to knowing where to take shelter, the KSHB 41 Weather Team also suggests keeping an emergency kit on hand containing some of the following items:

Non-perishable foods

Water

Important documents

Flashlights and batteries

Phone charging options

Medication

Baby and pet care items

Tuesday is a day to discuss and reflect upon tornado safety during Severe Weather Awareness Week, while Monday focused on communication and staying informed during emergency weather situations.

Here's what to expect for the remainder of the week: