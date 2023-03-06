Watch Now
Severe Weather Awareness: Know how to get weather alerts

Posted at 1:17 PM, Mar 06, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Severe Weather Awareness Week has arrived and the first focus of the week is to make sure Kansas Citians have a way to stay aware of weather hazards.

The National Weather Service for the Kansas City area is based in Pleasant Hill, Missouri. Earlier this year, I traveled down to their office to learn more about severe weather awareness.

There, I caught up with Andy Bailey, the warning coordination meteorologist at the Kansas City office.

We spoke about making sure Kansas City families are ready as we move through the spring season.

Preparing for severe weather is one way to get families ready. At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, Kansas and Missouri are both participating in a statewide tornado drill.

“If people do nothing else during Severe Weather Awareness Week, I want them to sit down and discuss their plan with their family around the dinner table,” Bailey told me. “That can be as simple as when the tornado warnings are issued, the sirens sound, or the weather radio goes off, here is where we are going to seek shelter at our home.”

The conversation and practice can help everyone know what’s going on and where to go.

“That simple action will make it so much easier to respond when the warnings are really issued,” Bailey said.

Here's what's coming up later this week:

