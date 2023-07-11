Kansas nonprofit supporting children experiencing abuse, neglect takes advantage of Amazon Prime Day

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Nonprofits across the Kansas City area want you to take advantage of Amazon Prime Day by giving back to their mission.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Johnson & Wyandotte Counties is an organization that works with children who have been removed from their homes and experienced abuse or neglect. The children they serve will be heading back to school over the next coming weeks and CASA wants to ensure the children they serve have basic necessities.

"We used to do a back to school drive and we found that there were so many other great organizations in the community that are doing that kind of service, so we want to do something different, something that our kids are having a harder time accessing," said Natalie Julien with CASA of Johnson & Wyandotte Counties.

CASA says itsAmazon Wish List helps meet that need. The list is filled with undergarments, toiletries and hair accessories, which are some of the most in-demand items. People are encouraged to purchase these items, which can also be bought at any retail store and dropped of at CASA's new Johnson County location at 6400 Glenwood St., Suite 100 in Building 4 of the Cloverleaf Office Park in Overland Park, Kansas 66202.

Items donated will be given to children during the month of August. The goal is to collect all items on the wish list and have at least 10 of each.

"I am aware of a child, an elementary school aged child that came into care wearing toddler sized underwear and that's not uncommon," said Denise Gaddy, CASA advocate, "these kids get moved often and a lot of times their belongings don't make it with them, especially things like hygiene products, undergarments, hair care products, those sorts of things."



