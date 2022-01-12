Kansas passes temporary change to address teacher shortage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas education officials approved Wednesday a temporary measure to help alleviate a shortage of teachers caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Kansas State Board of Education voted to pass an emergency declaration that temporarily lifts some requirements for substitute teachers.

Under the measure, candidates who are at least 18 years-old, have a high school diploma, have obtained a verified employment commitment from a district, be fingerprinted/pass a background check and submit an application to the Kansas Department of Education would be eligible to become a substitute teacher.

The temporary change in qualifications would run through June 1, 2022.

“Although this is far from an ideal or perfect solution, we have to offer relief to Kansas teachers and schools,” Kansas Education Commissioner Dr. Randy Watson said in a release. “The COVID-19 pandemic has stretched our teacher ranks thin, and there simply aren’t enough licensed individuals to fill substitute roles when our educators are sick or otherwise have to be out of the classroom.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—