Kansas receivership of illegal autopsy remains ends Oct. 6

Leawood man, Shawn Parcells, convicted over services
Jeff Roberson/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2014 file photo, Shawn Parcells speaks during a news conference in St. Louis County, Mo. Parcells, accused of performing illegal autopsies has been indicted on 10 counts of federal wire fraud. Parcells is a self-taught pathology assistant with no formal education. From 1996 to 2003, he worked as a pathology assistant for the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office in Missouri. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson File)
Posted at 5:08 PM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 18:08:01-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tissue samples and other biological material in possession of Kansas state officials in connection with the prosecution of a man who provided illegal autopsy services will be returned to families by Oct. 6 or destroyed.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office announced Tuesday that Shawnee County District Court Judge Mary Christopher had “granted a request from Schmidt’s office to end the receivership of samples obtained during the investigation and prosecution of Shawn Parcells.”

Parcells, a former pathologist’s assistant with the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office, previously has lived and worked in Leawood and Topeka, which is where the tissue samples in the case were obtained.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment “has inventoried and safely stored the samples, releasing identified samples to appropriate family members who request them.”

Remaining samples not claimed by Oct. 6 “will be medically disposed according to court orders,” Schmidt’s office said in a statement.

Anyone with reason to believe a family member’s remains may have been in Parcells’ possession and seeks to have them returned should contact the AG office’s Victim Services Division at 785-291-3950 as soon as possible and no later than Oct. 6.

Parcells, 42, was banned in May 2020 from conducting any business that relates to the human body ever again in Kansas.

Christopher ordered Parcells to pay more than $250,000 last month to the families of 82 people who were offered illegal private autopsy services.

A company he controlled also faced a pair of $200,000 fines and he owed Wabaunsee County nearly $50,000 in damages.

He was convicted in November 2021 on six charges related to the autopsy business in Wabaunsee County.

He also faced a federal indictment for wire fraud.

