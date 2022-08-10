Leawood man faces stiff civil fines, penalties for illegal autopsies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Shawnee County judge has ordered a man who performed illegal autopsies, including some connected to his business in Leawood, to pay back more than $250,000 to past clients.

Shawnee County Judge Mary Christopher also ordered Shawn Parcells, 42, who has lived and worked in Topeka and Leawood, and his businesses also were ordered to pay more than $500,000 in fines, fees and damages.

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office also announced Wednesday Parcells has been permanently banned from doing business in the state under terms of a civil judgment.

Parcells, a former pathologist’s assistant with the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office, was previously barred from doing business related to the human body in Kansas temporarily after violating state law regarding autopsies and COVID-19 testing services performed at people’s homes.

Parcells owned and operated three businesses — Parcells Forensic Pathology Group, ParCo-Parcells and Company, and National Autopsy and Tissue Recovery Services — that engaged in the unlawful activity.

All three businesses have been closed since at least 2019.

Parcells was ordered to repay more than $250,000 to 82 customers involved with the private autopsy business.

Parcells was also previously convicted in November 2021 for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, the Kansas False Claims Act and providing illegal services to Wabaunsee County, where he was performing illegal autopsies.

Parcells previously was indicted on federal charges , which seeks to recover more than $1 million for clients who paid for illegal autopsy services.