Kansas Rep. introduces bill to help LGBTQ+ youth and their mental health

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Representative Sharice Davids is wanting to help our LGBTQ+ youth when it comes to their mental health with a new bill.

This comes as a new survey done by The Trevor Project wrote that nearly half (45 percent) of LGBTQ+ Youth in the United State have "seriously considered" suicide in the past year.

Rep. Davids is calling this bill The "Pride in Mental Health Act".

It aims to do this, according to a press release:

"Closes information gaps by collecting data on sexual orientation and gender identity and expression in incidences of child abuse and neglect and directing HHS to conduct a survey on the mental health of LGBTQ+ youth specifically."

"Increases mental health supports for LGBTQ youth by developing mental health resources, training for caregivers, school bullying prevention guidelines and more."

"Protects at-risk youth by commissioning a report on the mental health and mental health care of LGBTQ+ youth in foster care and other federal social services programs."

The Trevor Project states that 34,000 people ages 13-24 were surveyed. The report showed that 73 percent of people that took it, reported symptoms of generalized anxiety disorder. 58 percent with major depressive disorder.

Rep Davids hopes this bill makes a difference.

"You know I introduced this bill to make sure that that we're getting the information that we need to beginning, so that we can actually address the issues that are happening because, whether we're talking about in our own community at home in Kansas or across the country LGBTQ plus youth are just are really, really struggling to navigate to navigate the world right now," Rep. Davids said.

KSHB 41 News spoke with Olivia Fleming, who identifies as bisexual and lives at Lion's House, a "hub for resources that support, advance and equip LGBTQ+ individuals to ensure sustainability and improvement in and of the community." She believes there is a reason why teens are struggling.

"I feel like it's so high because again it has to do again with a lot of trauma and then the whole family aspect of it. A lot of families don't accept oh, I am transitioning to be a different gender or oh I like the same sex. There are a lot of families that just don't understand it, they don't get it," Fleming said.

Fleming said she was able to get access to mental health resources as a teen but once she turned 18, it was harder to find. She said teens and young adults shouldn't give up if they are looking for help.

There are other key findings found from the survey:

"LGBTQ youth who found their school to be LGBTQ-affirming reported lower rates of attempting suicide."

"LGBTQ youth who live in a community that is accepting of LGBTQ people reported significantly lower rates of attempting suicide than those who do not."

"LGBTQ youth who felt high social support from their family reported attempting suicide at less than half the rate of those who felt low or moderate social support."

Rep. Davids is up for re-election. She is the only Democrat running currently for that seat. Libertarian Steve Hohe is vying for that seat. Along with that, Republicans Amanda Adkins and John McCaughrean have launched campaigns.

The primary election is on August 2nd and general election is on November 8th.