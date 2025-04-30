Kansas reports 24% increase in measles cases in April 30, 2025, update

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported a 24% increase in the number of measles cases in the state on Wednesday.

As of April 30, the state has now confirmed 46 cases of measles in 2025. The state reported 37 cases in its April 16 update. It reported no new cases in its April 23 update.

The outbreak remains confined to the same eight counties in southwest Kansas: Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Haskell, Kiowa, Morton and Stevens.

The majority of the cases, 38, have involved patients under the age of 18, with 28 cases reported in patients younger than 10 years old.

Earlier in April, KDHE officials sent a notice regarding possible exposure to measles at the Clarion Inn hotel in Garden City.

Health officials say members of the public who stayed at the Clarion Inn between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 8, and Wednesday, April 9, and between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 10, may have been exposed.

Epidemiologists have traced the start of the Kansas measles outbreak back to the ongoing outbreak in Texas and Oklahoma.

More information about the outbreak is available on KDHE's website.

