Kansas speed painter celebrates NCAA Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Annika Wooton is used to the roar of a crowd, but her performance on the hardwood is typically a bit different than the stars of March Madness.

You could consider Wooton a Cinderella of sorts. She is a former Miss Kansas who chose a talent very few have conquered on stage, speed painting.

Now, Wooton travels the country displaying her artistic talents at games and events. The Wichita-based painter welcomed fans from across the country to her hometown when painted the mascot of the Houston Cougars for the team’s pep rally outside INTRUST Bank Arena.

“It’s just so cool to see how art can go into unexpected places and spark connections and relationships and experiences I wouldn’t have otherwise,” she said. “Every week, there is another cool experience.”

Annika Wooton

Wooton said she started her speed painting career in high school. She performed an eight-minute piece in front of her classmates.

“From there, I figured it blended the perfect blend of theater, art and business acumen to turn it into a career,” she said.

Annika Wooton

She has painted for the WNBA, NCAA and said one of her paintings is currently in Andy Reid’s home.

Wooton said her next career goal is to paint live at a Chiefs game.

