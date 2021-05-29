Kansas Speedway aims to accelerate Wyandotte County COVID-19 vaccination rate

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — As the checkered flag began to wave on Wyandotte County's mask mandate, Kansas Speedway announced an effort to help accelerate COVID-19 vaccination rates in the county.

The event, called the Race to End COVID-19, will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 4, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 5. Those who receive a vaccine or take a COVID-19 test can then drive two laps around Kansas Speedway in their own car.

"I think a lot of people would like to drive on Kansas Speedway," Pat Warren, Kansas Speedway president, said. "I know how many inquiries we get about it. So what we're trying to do is marry something that society has decided is important, which is getting vaccinated, with an opportunity to drive two laps on Kansas Speedway, which is something in the past we've only allowed our season ticket holders to do."

County officials voted Thursday night to allow a health order, which included a mask mandate, to expire at midnight Friday. It was the last remaining order in the Kansas City metro, as health officials were concerned about vaccination rates hovering just below 30%.

Wyandotte County health officials hope the Kansas Speedway event shifts their vaccination rates to the next gear and moves the area out of last place in the metro.

As of Friday, only 27% of residents were fully vaccinated, compared to Johnson County at 43%, Jackson County at 32.2% and Kansas City, Missouri, at 32.5%.

"We hope that will be a draw just because it's an interesting thing to go see, and then also while you are there, there are these free health services available," said Janell Friesen, public information officer for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County Public Health Department.

Friesen said the department is working on ways to speed up the number of vaccinations by bringing the shots to events where people are this summer.

"We're also partnering with groups that are doing other events this summer, that maybe there's an event this summer that maybe there's an event doing other activities and they happen to also have vaccines there," she said.

Health officials urged residents to get vaccinated to make the community safe, as the battle against COVID-19 approached the finish line.

"That's why it's still so important," Friesen said. "Even if you're not worried yourself, to do it for other folks."

The Race to End COVID-19 event will be hosted by the Speedway, in partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the Kansas Department of Emergency Management, the University of Kansas Health System and the Unified Government Public Health Department.

Those interested in participating, must meet the following parameters: