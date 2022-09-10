Kansas Speedway to honor fallen soldiers this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Speedway is gearing up to host thousands of NASCAR fans this weekend, all while honoring fallen soldiers.

A memorial wall at the speedway, brought by Veterans & Athletes United (VAU), features dog tags with the names of every soldier killed in action after 9/11. The memorial also features gold stars to honor family members of fallen service members.

"It means the world to me to be able to help keep awareness and keep the memory alive for the men and women who lost their lives for us," said Matt Chaidez, a veteran with VAU. "Freedom obviously isn't free, to use the cliche, but when you see the amount of dog tags on here, on this memorial, it really lets it sink home."

In addition to being displayed during Saturday's Kansas Lottery 300 and Kansas Lottery 150 doubleheader, the wall will also honor fallen veterans on Sunday, which marks 21 years since the terrorist attack hit the nation.

The Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall will be on display in the fan zone, alongside a mahogany battlefield cross. The wall is 28 feet wide and 6 feet tall.