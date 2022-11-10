Kansas State School Board makes 'strong recommendation' for schools to retire Indian-themed mascots

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials with the Kansas State School Board of Education signed off Thursday on recommendations to encourage schools state-wide to retire Indian-theme mascots.

It received the recommendations from the Kansas Advisory Council for Indigenous Education.

The board asked that K-12, non-tribal schools in Kansas retire the mascots as soon as possible, but no longer than within the next three to five years.

If a district chooses to not follow the recommendations, its accreditation will not be impacted.

“We are really grateful to everyone who put in work to make this happen — it’s been a long time coming. We’re glad the Board of Education took those steps," the Kansas City Indian Center said in a statement.

Last year, Shawnee Mission North High School renamed its mascot to the Bison .

—

