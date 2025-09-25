Kansas State Senator David Haley reacts to his removal as acting BPU president, censure by BPU board

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas State Senator David Haley says he was not happy at the Board of Public Utilities votes to censure him and remove him as acting board president on Tuesday.

“This is the October surprise,” he said at the end of Tuesday’s meeting.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 David Haley speaks to KSHB 41's Rachel Henderson on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025.

Board members were concerned over his health insurance enrollment in 2021.

Haley says he was told to list his longtime significant other as a spouse on an application, which resulted in additional health benefits.

He claims BPU Human Resources staff was aware of his relationship status.

An HR staff member at Tuesday’s meeting said Haley did not relay to him his intent to be married to his partner.

“I would think it would have been addressed in the last three-and-a-half years, not just a month out before a very tight re-election effort,” Haley said.

Haley is up for re-election against former BPU board member and mayor David Alvey for BPU At-Large Position 2.

David Alvey

The board voted unanimously on two motions: to find Haley in violation of the ethics policy and to censure Haley.

“It wasn’t a clerical error, it’s because a form was filled out by an elected official requesting that benefit, and we’re talking about rate payers footing the bill,” said Board Secretary and board member Brett Parker.

Haley returned to the board room for the final vote, in which he passed on.

That vote was on whether or not Haley should remain president.

“I don’t think it’s a good look for the board,” said board member Rose Mulvany Henry, who is running for KCK mayor.

Haley doubled down on there being political motives in the votes.

“It's disappointing, but it's to be expected where there's a tight election,” Haley said.

Haley says he approached former BPU general manager Bill Johnson for permission to fill out the application the way he did.

“I approached the former general manager, who has now refuted that he said it,” Haley said. “I wish I had gotten that in writing. In retrospect, I should have known better.”

KSHB 41’s Rachel Henderson spoke with Johnson on the phone Wednesday.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Bill Johnson, current General Manager of Board of Public Utilities at an August 2024 BPU meeting.

“To answer your question, no, I did not,” Johnson said.

During the meeting, an HR representative said certain documents were necessary to prove Haley’s relationship status, but that they never received them.

The ethics administrator, who was present during the meeting, said she was unable to locate emails of HR staff requesting these documents.

Haley stands by his actions, and when asked if he thinks he did anything wrong, he had a simple response.

“No,” Haley said.

The BPU's legal department is now investigating the possibility of recovering any lost funds.

The board selected board member and former president Tom Groneman as the interim BPU board president until the end of the year, which is when his time on the board expires.

He is not seeking re-election.

A BPU spokesperson sent the following statement Wednesday:

The Kansas City Board of Public Utilities (BPU) Board of Directors has removed David Haley as acting president following findings that he committed an ethics policy violation. Because this is a legal matter, no further details can be provided at this time. The Board of Directors and staff remain fully committed to serving Wyandotte County and upholding BPU’s core values of safety, integrity, stewardship, service, and collaboration.