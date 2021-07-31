Watch
Kansas swimmer Michael Andrew advances to finals in 50m freestyle

Swimming Day 7 roundup: Michael Andrew highlights four finals
Posted at 9:30 PM, Jul 30, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After failing to advance to the finals in two other events, Kansas swimmer Michael Andrew will have the opportunity to medal in the 50-meter freestyle.

Andrew ranked third Friday night with a time of 21.67, while fellow Team USA swimmer Caeleb Dressel ranked first with a time of 21.42.

He placed fifth in the 200-meter individual medley and fourth in the 100-meter breaststroke finals.

Andrew also made headlines for not wearing a mask during an interview following the individual medley race.

The 50-meter freestyle finals will take place at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

