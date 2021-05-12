Kansas to continue providing federal unemployment assistance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas will continue administering federal unemployment assistance to people in need in the state, Gov. Laura Kelly's office announced Wednesday.

The announcement comes a day after Missouri joined several other states in bringing the pandemic assistance to an end.

On Tuesday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Missourians would no longer be eligible for the federal unemployment programs beginning on June 12.

Kelly's office said she would "monitor the situation closely over the coming months."

“At this time, Governor Kelly does not intend to end the federal unemployment benefit programs early," Reeves Oyster, press secretary for Kelly's office said. "While the Governor will monitor this situation closely over the coming months, her primary focus remains on continuing her administration’s record-setting efforts recruiting new businesses and jobs to Kansas. She strongly encourages Kansans who are seeking employment, to visit www.kansasworks.com for job placement resources and assistance.”

41 Action News spoke with a Kansas City area mother who's now bracing for what's to come next after the announcement from Parson.

The federal program includes the following assistance: