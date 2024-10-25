Kansas transplant agency stresses the importance of being a donor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Over 100,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for a donor to save their life and in the Kansas City area alone, there are over 2,500.

The need for organ donors is much greater than the number of people who donate.

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks spoke to an organ transplant company and an organ recipient about the importance of donating.

69-year-old Bob Smith didn’t have to wait long to receive his new heart.

“I was on the list one day,” said Smith.

It only took one day to receive the gift of life. He understands that that is not the case for everyone, and he is preparing to celebrate three years since his heart transplant.

“Had the operation Thanksgiving Day 2021 and we’re coming up on my third anniversary of the heart transplant,” Smith said.

Smith, who lives in Olathe, received a heart all the way from New York. With the help of the Midwest Transplant Network and KU Medical Center, his new heart was transferred to Kansas.

Midwest Transplant Network is a federally certified, not-for-profit organ procurement organization that primarily serves Kansas and western Missouri but can travel anywhere.

“In transplant, time is of the essence,” said Lori Markham, VP and chief clinical officer at Midwest Transplant Network. “And so, we send organs to patients who need them all over the country. And so being able to do that quickly is really important.”

Friday, the group held a transplant growth collaboration event in partnership with other transplant companies throughout the region to learn how they can increase their efficiency.

“How do we grow,” said Markham. “How do we increase the number of organs that are available and utilized for transplant? How do transplant programs overcome some of the barriers to that growth?”

Their goal is to save more lives with the work that they do and to encourage more people to consider being donors.

“We can’t save lives without patients willing to do that,” said Markham. “So, it’s really really important.”

That importance is something Smith can’t stress enough. He knows first-hand the importance of donating.

“You don’t realize how much you can impact other people’s lives when you consider it,” said Smith. “You think about the cost to yourself, but the benefits far outweigh what you’re giving.”

