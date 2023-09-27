Kansas UAW workers rally for deal with automakers

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The parking lots in front of the UAW Local 31 union hall were full of red T-shirts Wednesday afternoon.

Workers and local politicians rallied for an end to contract negotiations between the UAW and the big three: General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

“We’ve made it through over and over. It has been a challenge every time we go out on a strike for a contract,” said UAW member Dedire Hawkins. “When we pull together and have solidarity, the union normally will get through this.”

The members of Local 31 are not on strike, but many are not working because of layoffs at the GM Fairfax facility.

The Local 31 president said their members are willing to join other union shops if needed.

“If we get called off the bench to go out on strike, then dammit, that’s what we will do, because we’ve prepared for this and we are ready to do this if we need to stand with our brothers and sisters,” said UAW Local 31 President Dontay Wilson.

While workers are not able to collect a full paycheck during this time, they’re reminding each other what they are rallying for: a cost-of-living adjustment and profit sharing among other demands.

Ford workers are inching closer to a deal compared to those at GM and Stellantis. Union members said a deal for one could propel others forward.

“I won’t say it’s slightly aggravating. At the same time, I am excited for my union brothers and sisters over at Ford,” said UAW member Luke Godwin. “As the UAW, we are all brothers and sisters in this. Whether we are at Ford, GM, any of the big three.”

Workers like Dedire Hawkins, with decades of experience as a union member, said contract years like this are what they prepare for.

“It’s empowering, it’s exciting, anxiety, because tomorrow we don’t know what is going to happen, but we have been here before,” she said. “At the end of the day, hopefully we will get more than what we had before we were on strike.”

Local nonprofits like Happy Bottoms also attended the rally to offer their support and donations for families in need while they collect a smaller paycheck.

