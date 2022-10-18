Kansas' voter registration deadline renews focus on voter turnout as election day nears

OLATHE, Kan. — Throughout Tuesday, people arrived at the Johnson County Election Office to make sure their registration information is up to date for the general election on Nov. 8.

There are several issues on voters' minds, including the economy.

“With things going up, I just think that it’s going to work better for my kids and my grandkids if some changes are made," explained voter John Pipkin.

Registering to vote is only one of two steps in the voting process.

“There are a lot of people who registered to vote, but they don’t necessarily make that next step and vote," Elizabeth Ann Sanders said.

Sanders works with Souls to the Polls to get registered voters to cast their ballots.

“We have been sending out all kinds of emails," Sanders said. "We are making personal calls."

Sanders added another strategy will be a caravan focusing on three Kansas City, Kansas, communities with high voter registration, but low voter turnout. She said the pitch to potential voters will be personal.

"A personal appeal of someone that you know that says this election is important to you and to your children and our entire country," Sanders said.

The caravan will start Saturday, Oct. 29, at Kansas City, Kansas, Community College. Sanders said any cars can take part, but signs displayed in vehicles cannot be partisan.

