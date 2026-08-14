LEAWOOD, Kan. — KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

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I have another weekend event I want to share with you. This one is all about giving back.

It's this Saturday, Aug. 15, and it's called Sammie's Toy Drive Fundraiser.

KSHB 41 News first chatted with the founder of the fundraiser, Sammie Magee, in 2022 when she was collecting toy donations for families impacted by the Uvalde shooting.

More than four years later, she continues to bring resources to the Uvalde community and other communities hit by tragedy.

Now, she iss working to do the same here in Kansas City.

"So we're going to work on an event that's either going to be in KCK or KCMO and it's going to be very similar to our events that we do in Uvalde," Magee said wearing her Uvalde pin, honoring the students who lost their lives that day.

Kansas woman continues mission of helping families impacted by gun violence with weekend fundraiser

"So we're going to be bringing in a bunch of different things, like face painting, just a bunch of like, I always say kids healing activities like a community builder, so just to bring community to that community as well as community resources just so people are informed and they can receive resources that they need."

Magee's goal is to use Saturday's fundraiser to help bring that event to the metro next summer, designed to support children and families impacted by gun violence.

"So many children are affected by it and working in Uvalde, I've seen the effects up close, of how these children are affected physically and mentally," Magee said. "I want them to feel loved and cared for and that they have the community surrounding them."

Saturday's event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Prairie Star Middle School in Leawood, Kansas.

There will be food trucks, snow cones, more than 40 vendors, children's activities, raffles, and a silent auction, with items from the Chiefs, Royals, Kansas City Current, Mavericks and more.

Entry is just $1 — children 6 years old and under get in free. All proceeds will go towards next summer's community event here in Kansas City.

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