Kansas woman watches as Ian hits family’s home

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Hours before hurricane Ian hit Fort Myers, Florida, Charlsie Godwin turned up her phone’s ringer and changed the TV channel to display a radar image. Her parent’s prepared to withstand a category 4 hurricane.

“I was glued to that,” Godwin said. “I watched this massive storm barrel towards my parents.”

Godwin’s parents, Carlyle and Charlotte Gargis, are Salvation Army area commanders in Fort Myers. They chose to stay in their community, knowing the need that would soon come.

“I think that speaks one to their love for people but also their faith in the Lord, knowing he would take care of them,” she said. “I’m really proud of them.”

Godwin hasn’t been able to tell her parents that in her own words. While texts and photos are making it to them, phone and video calls are tough.

“It was very intense, living text by text for a few days,” Godwin said. “Honestly, even today when I hear from them, it’s like, ‘Oh, thank you.’”

Godwin shared photos of her parent’s front yard before and after Hurricane Ian. The first with her son watering an array of colorful flowers with the help of his grandfather. The later looking more like a river than a road.

Gargis Family

“To see those places that we have visited, basically just flattened, has been devastating to my heart even from here,” she said. “And I’m not living through it.”