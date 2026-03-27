KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

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Following U.S. Rep. Sam Graves (R - 6th District, Missouri) announcing his retirement Friday morning, KSHB 41 News listened to the voices of his constituents in Platte City, asking them to reflect on his service and what they hope for moving forward.

Voters voice their hopes for next representative to fill U.S. Rep. Sam Graves' seat

Graves' service spans decades, and his seat on the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee helped bring infrastructure projects — like the new KCI terminal and the Kansas City Streetcar — to the Kansas City metro.

"It's a big deal to have somebody that's going to have the longevity to champion those causes going forward," Rusty Savage, a resident of Missouri's 6th Congressional District, said Friday.

As of Friday afternoon, two other republican candidates have filed to replace Graves, according to the Missouri secretary of state's website.

John Batten/KSHB Jim Ingram

“One of my pledges is, I want to come back to every county once a year, and I can do a face-to-face town hall with everyone so they have a chance to talk to me, ask questions and I can answer those questions," said Republican candidate Jim Ingram. "That is missing in our government.”

Ingram filed on Feb. 24, followed by Chris Stigall, a former Kansas City radio talk show host, who filed under the Republican ticket Friday afternoon.

Ingram served in the army for four years at Ft. Leonard Wood in Missouri, and he now owns a small business in Liberty, Missouri.

Three Democrats have filed to earn the party’s nomination in the primary, all from the Kansas City area: Josh Smead, Scot Pondelick and Matt Levine.

“Well, I hope whoever comes next has a sense of place about them," Savage said. "Platte County is a pretty special place and the rural roots, they make a difference."

Savage said he hopes whoever fills Graves' seat focuses on rural issues like internet connection and healthcare.

John Batten/KSHB James Wood

“Taxes," James Wood, a resident of Camden Point, Missouri, said. "We all watch taxes. Taxes are going up so much, so I hope whoever takes his place keeps taxes down.”

Candidates interested in running for this fall’s mid-term elections have until 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, to announce their candidacy.

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