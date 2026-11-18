OLATHE, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of healthcare, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

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Olathe Public School District officials shared four elementary school boundary options and five middle school boundary options at community meetings this week, and they're encouraging parents to share their input.

The district is asking parents to fill out feedback surveys on these boundary options and to submit questions through an online form by Sunday, Nov. 22.

The district is holding these meetings to determine where students will go after the school board voted to close six of its schools next year.

This week's meetings focus on boundary changes that all schools east of I-35 could see. But district officials said there will be a future boundary review for schools west of I-35, too.

Kelly Mazurek is one of several Olathe School District parents dealing with many changes.

Elyse Schoenig / KSHB

"It's been a lot since the beginning of September. We feel like we've been running constantly and have been very stressed," Mazurek said.

"I think the biggest concern is that the parents of the schools that are closing should have a significant voice in this," Nicole Trendel, another parent, said.

Mazurek and Trendel both have kids at Black Bob Elementary — one of the six schools the board voted to close for financial concerns and declining enrollment. But it's not just those schools that will be impacted by the closures.

"It's all schools east of I-35 that could have changed boundaries, because when you close so many schools in such a small community, you can't comfortably absorb that many students in just the surrounding schools that are staying open," Mazurek said.

District officials said this week's community boundary meetings will focus on new boundaries that could impact all elementary and middle schools east of I-35. The district said new boundaries will potentially impact every elementary or middle school east of I-35. Part of that is because five of the six closing schools are in southeast Olathe.

Parents west of I-35 received an email saying the district plans to review their boundaries next fall, too.

"If your school is not closing, there is still a chance that your student could get moved to a different school next year," Trendel said.

Trendel said some boundary options she has seen include the receiving school reaching 92% capacity, while the district has previously said schools should not exceed 85%.

The primary concerns of many parents include buses, crossing guards and how parent feedback will be factored into the final plans.

In an email, a district spokesperson shared this information with KSHB 41 on the online forms:

"At all meetings, district leaders will solicit feedback on those concepts through an online form where families can indicate which boundary map concept they prefer, as well as submit additional questions or feedback. Families who were unable to attend the meetings will still have a chance to share their feedback and indicate their preferred boundary option once the meetings have concluded. While feedback will not be a formal vote, their input is very important and will be shared with the Board of Education and district leadership for consideration. Final boundaries will be recommended by district administration."

"It's going to make it a lot more difficult for us in the mornings and in the afternoons to get everybody where they need to go, especially once we get into inclement weather and the roads are bad. It'll have a huge impact," Mazurek said.

The district is holding an elementary school boundary meeting at 5 p.m., followed by a middle school boundary meeting at 7 p.m. at Olathe East High School Tuesday night and Wednesday night. These same meetings were held at Olathe South High School on Monday night.

The district said administration will bring a boundary proposal to the Board of Education in December, with a board vote expected in January.

Here is the full email that district parents and guardians with students west of I-35 received:

"Olathe Community, As you are aware, the Board of Education voted to close five elementary schools and one middle school at the end of the 2026-27 school year, after nearly two years of study. The next step is adjusting boundaries. I want to share an important clarification regarding attendance boundaries for schools west of I-35. The current boundary adjustment process is focused exclusively on schools east of I-35. No attendance boundary changes are planned for schools west of I-35 for the 2027-28 school year. Students and families on the west side will continue to follow their current school attendance boundaries next year. While no changes are planned for the upcoming year, district administration and the Boundary Study Committee will continue reviewing enrollment trends, building capacity and future boundary needs across the west side of the district. We have received feedback throughout the last 18 months indicating families and staff members would like us to take a closer look at some boundaries west of I-35, noting differences in student enrollment among schools in close proximity. At this point, the district anticipates beginning a boundary review process for schools west of I-35 next fall. This process will focus primarily on balancing enrollment across middle schools, while also considering any necessary elementary school boundary adjustments. As with the district's current facility alignment work, Olathe Public Schools is committed to keeping families and staff informed and providing opportunities for community input before any recommendations are finalized. We recognize that potential boundary changes can create questions and uncertainty, and our goal is to provide as much advance notice as possible so families and staff have time to plan. Thank you for your continued patience, understanding and partnership as we work to ensure our schools are positioned to best serve students now and in the future."

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