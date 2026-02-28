KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday it had terminated GAGE Center's membership, effective immediately, following ongoing allegations from the U.S. Center for SafeSport.

'A lot of questions': GAGE parents react to facility's USA Gymnastics membership termination

In a letter Wednesday to parents/guardians and athletes at the Blue Springs facility, USA Gymnastics wrote it was terminating GAGE Center's USAG Member Club status due to "ongoing allegations of non-compliance with Center for SafeSport suspensions and the SafeSport Code, despite being provided notice and opportunity to comply."

GAGE Center co-founders Al Fong and Armine Barutyan-Fong were suspended in December 2025 by the U.S. Center for SafeSport after receiving allegations of physical and emotional misconduct. According to the USA Gymnastics letter, Al Fong's suspension was for five years and Barutyan-Fong's suspension was for one year.

Following the pair's suspension, GAGE Center designated Karla Grimes as the new club owner. Grimes was then subsequently suspended by SafeSport on Feb. 12.

Following Grimes' suspension, Tiffany Davenport was designated as club owner. On Feb. 18, Davenport was suspended by SafeSport.

Fong stated that "GAGE is not closing." He shared his message for parents with KSHB 41.

"Your child’s experience here stays steady. You may see conversations online or hear bits of information about organizational matters connected to the competitive side of gymnastics. We understand that can feel unsettling, especially when it involves something your child loves. But for your family, the day-to-day rhythm remains the same — familiar coaches, structured classes, and a space where kids can move, grow, and have fun."

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig talked with one parent who has a child at GAGE.

“Penelope is my daughter, and she’s 9 years old,” Kristin McCloud said. “She’s been in gymnastics since she was 18 months old. She’s been at GAGE her entire gymnastics career.”

McCloud said her daughter has never felt unsafe at GAGE. But she said there’s still uncertainty. She wants to know what violations led to the suspensions and membership termination.

“It's just been really hard, because nobody has a lot of answers. Everybody has a lot of questions,” she said.

Their next step is to find a new gym. She said they already have a tryout somewhere else Monday.

Even though this started as her daughter’s first sport, she quickly learned it’s much more.

“She wants to go to college to be a gymnast. This is her sport,” she said. “It's her love, and I have seen her confidence grow. She has made lasting friendships with these girls.”

With GAGE's member club status terminated, any athletes training at the center will be ineligible to compete in USAG-sanctioned events as of March 2 until they register with a new USAG member club in good standing.

"We understand this news is concerning for you and your athlete," Wednesday's letter said. "USA Gymnastics values every athlete's participation in our sport and does not take membership termination actions lightly."

Information regarding the suspensions of the four people associated with the GAGE Center is available online .

