SMITHVILLE, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

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Family and friends of Ryan Weeks are inviting the public to celebrate his life at an event in Smithville, Missouri, on Sunday, Sept. 27.

Celebration of life to be held Sunday for Smithville man Ryan Weeks

His family has been searching for answers since Weeks went missing in 2022. Smithville Police reopened his case in 2025 and announced in 2026 that they had positively identified skeletal remains discovered in the city limits as Weeks.

Weeks’ daughter, Kaitlyn Wagner, shared a statement in their announcement.

She said, in part, "... After all this time, my father has been found. Tragically, he is no longer with us. This experience has been profoundly difficult marked by prolonged uncertainty, emotional strain, and unanswered questions. Despite this, we take some measure of comfort in believing he is now at peace and watching over us..."

She wants to create a space for people to share stories and memories of Weeks, and invites anyone who knew him to join the celebration.

The event takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the American Legion Post 58 located at 2607 NE Route 92 in Smithville, Missouri.

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