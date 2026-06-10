FIFA canceled 75% of reserved rooms months before World Cup, no penalty fees paid

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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Just a few days away from the start of the world's largest tournament, KSHB 41 News is learning more details about expectations for hotel bookings.

FIFA blocked off thousands of rooms for the World Cup, but then canceled 75% of those reservations at local hotels a few months ago. The new details come after KSHB 41 News previously reported how hotels weren't seeing as many bookings as they expected for the World Cup.

According to Visit KC, FIFA booked 5,000 rooms per night on peak days during the World Cup tournament. Non-match days saw lower room holds from FIFA, but Visit KC would not confirm how many rooms were booked in total.

FIFA then canceled 75% of the rooms they had reserved in February, which fell in line with the deadline outlined in their contract.

As you may remember, hotel rooms and Airbnbs were costing hundreds, sometimes thousands of dollars, to stay in Kansas City several months ago.

Bethany Marcum is staying in downtown Kansas City for a work conference this week and booked her room in January, before FIFA canceled their blocks.

Fabian Rosales

"It was more expensive than I thought," Marcum said. "What we were being quoted and paid was probably contingent on the fact that they expected those bookings. I think if you tried to get it now, you could get a deal."

Hotel managers have previously told KSHB 41 News that bookings this summer aren't as strong as they expected, but are still hopeful reservations will pick up around match days.

Visit KC confirmed that FIFA did not pay any penalty fees when the organization canceled 75% of its reservations in February, as was outlined in its contract. However, any cancellations with hotels beyond that day may incur individual hotel fees.

KSHB 41 News reached out to several hotels to share their voice on how bookings are looking one week out from the first match, but no one responded to our request.

FIFA did not respond to KSHB 41's inquiry about why so many hotel reservations were canceled.

Kansas City's first match will take place on Tuesday, June 16, against Argentina and Algeria.

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