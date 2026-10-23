Former PD det. in court on charges of CASM, using Flock cameras to track wife

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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A former Bonner Springs Police detective appeared in court on Friday on more than 100 charges involving child sexual explicit material, stalking and official misconduct while employed with the Bonner Springs Police Department.

Friday was the second preliminary hearing following an earlier court hearing in October where witnesses testified on Kyle Rector's 14 felony charges and more than 100 misdemeanor charges. Rector is currently out on bail.

Former police detective charged with CASM, using Flock cameras to track wife, appears in court

Rector was arrested back in March for the crimes that allegedly happened while he was working as a detective for the Bonner Springs Police Department.

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During and following that arrest, investigators obtained flash drives, SD cards, phones and laptops containing child sexual pornographic material. That equipment was found in Rector's police duty bag located within his department car.

At Friday's preliminary hearing, the state prosecution called on a critical care nurse from Children's Mercy Hospital who has served as as sexual assault examiner for children for 14 years. The expert provided an in depth analysis on the photos and videos allegedly found in Rector's possession, some of which dated back to 2016.

The expert stated her analysis on the age of the children in each of the photos and video, ranging from six years old to 15-years-old. At an earlier court hearing, a KBI special agent testified this material had been found to be downloaded and organized on a computer belonging to Rector over the course of nine years.

Rector's attorney argued during cross examination that the expert from Children's Mercy Hospital could not definitely identify the age of the children in the pictures, specifically if they were under the age of 14, stating it was a possibility the children in the pictures could be older than they appeared.

The charges also include stalking and breach of privacy of his wife and two other men. During the Oct. 5 preliminary hearing, Rector's wife found a recording camera device inside the light switch of her home that had captured a video of her and another man engaged in sexual activity. The video was taken without her consent.

Court documents reveal that Rector used license plate readers (LPR), such as Flock cameras, to track his wife and the two men. As part of their investigation, KBI agents requested Rector’s cell phone data. Agents believed that Rector used LPR data close to where one of the two men lived. Agents then received cell phone data from Rector, which showed him in the area of one of the men.

Agents also detailed how they believe Rector used department access to the Accurint Virtual Crime Center data to track his wife and the other two men more than 20 times in late December.

The state filed an amended charge claim arguing the Rector not only possessed child sexual explicit material, but procured it within the defining guidelines of Kansas law. Rector's attorney argued the state has not proven Rector procured the images and video.

At the conclusion of Friday's preliminary hearing, Rector's attorney asked for five days to submit an argument on the issue of procurement vs. possession of child pornography in the case. The state is expected to file an argument as well.

The Wyandotte County judge is expected to make a decision on the arguments as well as the next steps in the case at the end of October.

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