'I have mixed emotions': Johnson County parents react to Kansas cell phone ban

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

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Kansas schools are preparing for a major change as a new statewide cell phone ban becomes law, leaving parents and educators with questions about how it will be enforced.

Johnson County parents react to the new statewide cell phone ban

Gov. Laura Kelly signed the bell-to-bell cell phone ban on March 17. It’ll be up to school districts to decide how to enforce the ban — whether students keep phones in lockers, backpacks, their cars, etc.

Kelly said the ban should remove distractions, protect children's mental health, and create a better environment for teachers.

School districts have until September to put new policies in place. Parents hope part of that conversation will outline how schools will communicate with them if their students cannot use their phones.

"It's concerning as a parent because you, you want to make sure that your child has a way of reaching you if they need you," Johnson County parent Samantha Bashaw said.

KSHB Samantha Bashaw

I asked the Shawnee Mission School District last week where they stand on the new policy.

"At this point we are uncertain as to how we will comply with the law and at what cost to our finances and our instructional time. We will begin having discussions with our principals and staff and seek guidance from the Kansas State Department of Education," the district said.

The district also said they are disappointed in the outcome of the bill. SMSD has previously said that education decisions should be made by local school boards, not the state.

Clinical therapist Melanie Arroyo said the ban aligns with Kelly’s goal of reducing distractions and improving mental health, but only if implemented the right way.

KSHB Melanie Arroyo

"We have gotten very creative with how we reward students who study, who behave well, how about we implement something similar to when it comes to keeping away their phones?" Arroyo said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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