' I want people to just feel celebrated,' KC woman launches project to honor single moms for Mother's Day

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

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As Mother’s Day approaches, a Kansas City woman is making sure single moms feel seen and celebrated.

Cathy Cowan started "Solo and Celebrated" because she knows the struggles firsthand. She wants to help other single moms feel celebrated this Mother’s Day.

"You deserve a break and this is the way to create impact, to say, you know what, we see you and we agree, you deserve a break, mom. So that's what I want. I want people to just feel celebrated, that's it," Cowan said.

KSHB Cathy Cowan

To get the project started, Cowan went around to businesses in Kansas City asking if they could help her give back, and she was pleasantly surprised by the outcome. Over 20 businesses are donating. Places like Loew’s Hotel, Made in KC, and Summit Grill are giving a gift card or product.

Cowan told me three winners will be picked to get a meaningful gift and cash that hopefully reminds these moms they are appreciated, not just on Mother’s Day, but every day.

"I find that parents and especially single moms, a lot of times we put ourselves last, but this is a chance for you to put yourself first," Cowan said.

Cowan created a short online form where moms can introduce themselves or another mom and share why this mom deserves something special. The deadline to apply is May 3.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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