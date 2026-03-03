‘Is that going to be enough?’ Ballots due Tuesday for $389 million Olathe school bond

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

Monday Olathe Public Schools is asking voters to approve a $389 million bond measure as the district faces years of declining enrollment — a trend affecting school districts across Johnson County and the state.

The district says the bond would help maintain the community's existing investment in facilities funded by past bond measures. Plans include consolidating shrinking schools, rebuilding aging schools, and funding infrastructure and school safety improvements.

Declining enrollment plays a role in the bond. From 2021 to 2025, Olathe's enrollment dropped by 1,379 students. Blue Valley and Shawnee Mission school districts are facing similar challenges, each seeing enrollment drops of around 200 students in the same period.

The trend extends beyond Johnson County. A study from the Brookings Institution projects there will be 2.4 million fewer students in public schools in the next decade compared to last. Kansas is expected to see an enrollment drop of nearly 7%.

Deputy Superintendent Jim McMullen said the bond is part of a broader effort to right-size the district's footprint.

"It really goes in hand with a larger district initiative, which is really looking at our footprint and what, what do we need long term in terms of number of facilities to align with our future projections on enrollment," McMullen said.

Not everyone is on board. Taxpayer Larry Tucker raised concerns about whether the bond amount would be sufficient.

"389 million dollars will have to be paid by the property owners here in this school district. The question I have, primarily, is that going to be enough?" Tucker said.

Johnson County school districts are seeing declining enrollment due to two factors: lower birth rates and a lack of affordable housing. The Shawnee Mission School District told me they are now looking into how enrollment trends will affect the district's future.

Olathe voters casting ballots in the bond election should note that ballots must be received at a Johnson County Election Office drop box by noon Tuesday, March 3, to be counted.

