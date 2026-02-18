Taking your questions on the Olathe Schools bond referendum to leaders for answers

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

The Olathe School District is asking voters to approve a $389 million bond referendum that would fund elementary school consolidations, building upgrades, technology improvements and more.

At KSHB 41's Let's Talk listening session in Olathe, several community members raised questions and concerns about the upcoming bond vote.

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig sat down with Deputy Superintendent Jim McMullen to get answers for taxpayers ahead of the March 3rd election.

"The pandemic hit, and like every other district, not only in the metro, but frankly, across the region, across the nation, everyone has seen a decline since then," McMullen said.

This bond referendum comes as the district says it's facing declining enrollment. McMullen attributed the enrollment drop to multiple factors, including declining birth rates and lack of housing affordability.

"Combination of things, certainly from the birth rate, which really started dropping significantly back in the 2015 to 2017 range, and then the price of homes in our area, the affordability of new housing, for years," McMullen said.

McMullen said the bond will not result in a tax rate increase, although some taxpayers expressed concerns about property tax increases due to rising home valuations.

Larry Tucker, an Olathe taxpayer, brought his questions to Let's Talk.

"The bond levy will stay the same. Well, the evaluation of your property may not?" Tucker said.

McMullen emphasized that property valuations are beyond the district's control.

"The school district has no control over that whatsoever. And so what we can control is our tax levy," McMullen said.

Brad Vickery, another taxpayer with grandchildren in the district, said he wants more transparency about how the money will be spent.

"I just really want to have an opportunity to understand what and why and where this money is gonna be spent," Vickery said.

Despite concerns about school closures, McMullen said the consolidations are necessary for the district's long-term health.

"While school closings sound hard, and certainly they're emotional for those that are impacted, understandably, the reality is, we're doing it for the betterment of the district," McMullen said. "And again, while being fiscally responsible to our taxpayers."

Vickery said his support for quality education remains strong despite his questions about the bond.

"I have granddaughters and a grandson here in the school district, and of course I want the schools to be good for them," Vickery said.

Tucker expressed hope for better communication from the district moving forward.

"I am hopeful the school district will be able to do a little more with you guys to explain," Tucker said.

