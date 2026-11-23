KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

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Kansas City is preparing to turn the page on its sports history, with two of its major teams getting new stadiums — both designed by architecture firms based right here in the city. Yet this city's sports architecture story began even before Arrowhead.

Tom Waggoner, a local architect who wrote a book called Designed in Kansas City: How Kansas City Became the Sports Architecture Capital of the World, told me the story.

"In the early 70s when a lot of cities were building single-purpose round stadiums that would accommodate football and baseball, Kansas City chose to go a different path," said Waggoner, an architect with T Waggoner Design and Consulting.

KSHB Tom Waggoner

The man paving that path was named Ron Lubinsky. He sold the industry on the idea of two stadiums, starting with Kansas City's.

"That was quite a sell to make that happen because I don't think anybody at that time believed there was going to be a real future in doing this," Waggoner said.

That decision helped put Kansas City on the map. Today, major firms like HNTB, HOK, Populous, and AECOM are headquartered here — along with Manica, the firm behind the new Chiefs stadium.

When I asked whether there was something special about Kansas City that explained why the industry stuck and blossomed here, Waggoner pointed to the people.

"All this critical mass of talent has stayed here and grown here and it's not by chance. I think it's a great place to live, and the talent sort of grows on itself," Waggoner said.

As that expertise helps shape the next generation of stadiums, Chiefs fans say some things cannot change.

"Making sure that normal seats still have great views from wherever you're at in the stadium is important," said Jordan Brown, a Chiefs fan.

KSHB Jordan Brown

"The ability to tailgate. I mean, that's we're known for that nationally, if not globally," said Robert White, another Chiefs fan.

For some, the move means leaving behind a familiar home. But there's hope the new design can preserve the traditions that make game day in Kansas City special.

"It makes it ours and our own in our own hometown. So I'm really happy that it’ll be built and everything by Kansas City firms," said Brad Calovich, a Chiefs fan.

KSHB Brad Calovich

"These people have firsthand knowledge, and also the fact that it's in our backyard if you're the designer of these projects, because you're going to be on display more than you ever have been in your career, and you want to do the things that are unique for our city," Waggoner said.

The Chiefs are targeting a 2031 opening. In addition to the stadium in KCK, the club is relocating its team headquarters and training facility to Olathe.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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