‘It'll be some adjustment’: Merriam plans $32 million diverging diamond at Shawnee Mission Parkway and I-35

Merriam is planning to replace the interchange at Shawnee Mission Parkway and I-35 with a $32 million diverging diamond design as part of a broader redevelopment effort.

The intersection is one of the busiest in the metro area, carrying more than 40,000 vehicles per day, and has been the site of significant crash activity. A study presented as the city considered the change found 1,074 crashes in the surrounding area over five years, many occurring near ramps and stoplights.

Public Works Director Celia Kumke said the change is needed not just for safety, but to support the growth happening around the corridor.

"Shawnee Mission Parkway within the city of Merriam carries over 40,000 vehicles per day, and it's one of the busiest corridors in the metro area. It also has a lot of congestion," Kumke said.

Plus new development on both sides of Shawnee Mission Parkway will add density, and a new urgency to the redesign.

"We've got Merriam Grand Station on the south, Kumke said. “They're building apartments and a Trader Joe's on the north. So we're going to see a lot more pedestrian connectivity and more activity."

Kumke said the project is designed to keep pace with that growth.

"This all ties in together with more development, more traffic. We want to make sure that it flows and people can get in and out," Kumke said.

Residents who live and work near the interchange said they welcome improvements.

"I'm always pro safety," Merriam resident Michael Arlen said. “Some improvements in the traffic flow and all that is a positive thing.”

"Anything that puts safety first is awesome," said Jessica Fisher, who works in Merriam.

Though everyone recognizes the learning curve with new construction.

"It seemed confusing to me," Merriam resident Wesley Wheeler said. “But if it helps pedestrians and gets less accidents, that'd be great.”

The city has not announced a construction timeline and is continuing to work to secure funding for the project. In the meantime, development along Shawnee Mission Parkway is moving forward, with a new Trader Joe's expected to open in 2026.

