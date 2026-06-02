Jackson County, Gardner hear neighbor input on data center moratoriums

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. She's been covering data centers extensively as part of the ongoing series, Data, Dollars & Demand. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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City leaders on both sides of the state line heard arguments for and against data center development moratoriums Monday night.

The Jackson County Legislature has proposed a temporary 120-day moratorium on data center proposals within the county. If passed, it would halt future applications submitted to the county.

Legislators heard multiple neighbors speak on the moratorium, both for and against.

"These projects can bring meaningful benefits. They generate substantial long-term tax revenue for schools and local governments," resident Wade Kiefer, a representative from a local labor union, said. "While we do not support a moratorium, we also do not support giving away the farm. Accountability matters."

"I think the moratorium is reasonable," resident Beto Martinez said. "It's needed to ensure there's transparency, accountability, and responsibility to the residents of this community."

The legislature did not take any action or hold any vote on the moratorium, delaying it to a future meeting.

Across the state line in Gardner, Kansas, several community members used their voice to call on city leaders to pass a data center moratorium. The city council was set to consider a resolution that would place a moratorium on data center applications.

"[Data centers] try to come to town and railroad the city, because you don't have any definitions or specific codes for data centers," resident Carrie Schmidt said. "Hitting the pause button to address immediate challenges within our zoning codes and environmental standards would allow Gardner to have a better long-term outcome."

Following public comment, city leaders discussed the moratorium extensively and the potential impacts on the city. Some councilmembers brought up the economic revenue and tax dollars that data centers are expected to bring to the city.

Gardner's moratorium discussion comes a month after a data center developer withdrew their application from the city after Gardner did not grant the company any tax incentives.

City leaders ultimately took no action on the proposed moratorium resolution, pushing the decision to a future meeting.

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