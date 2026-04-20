Johnson County woman shares lifesaving kidney transplant story, encourages others to donate

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

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April is National Donate Life Month, and data from the Midwest Transplant Network shows more than 2,600 people in Kansas and Missouri are waiting for transplants right now. One Johnson County woman hopes the story of her lifesaving kidney transplant will help save others.

Kim Shufelberger received a kidney disease diagnosis before giving birth to the daughter she calls her miracle baby in 2006.

"So, when I got pregnant, I found out that I was sick. The doctor said I was never supposed to be pregnant. I was already in stage two," Shufelberger said.

Shufelberger's condition progressed from stage two to stage five in 2021, meaning she needed a kidney donor to save her life.

Shufelberger and her donor, Brittany Clark, said their faith and Facebook led them to each other. Clark lives 1,000 miles away in South Carolina and stumbled across a call-to-help post explaining Shufelberger's story.

"The Facebook message kept popping up. And I was like...the only way to find out if God wants me to do this is to take the first step," Clark said.

After coming to Kansas City for testing, Clark and Shufelberger were a perfect match for the transplant. The two women are both teachers, single mothers, and led by their faith. They call themselves kidney sisters.

"Now I have a sister for life," Shufelberger said.

The surgery was successful in May 2021. In a cell phone video recorded after the procedure, Shufelberger expressed her gratitude to Clark.

"Thank you for saving my life," Shufelberger said.

The two women continue to stay in touch when they can.

"I know you're there," Clark said.

"Yep, absolutely, I'll always be here for you," Shufelberger said.

Shufelberger realizes her fight isn't over. She wants people to realize that while a kidney transplant is lifesaving, the disease is still there.

"There is no cure for kidney disease, and a transplant is.. it's a temporary way of life," Shufelberger said.

She knows each moment of her life is precious.

"I'm a teacher, and I love my students. They give me purpose. My daughter gives me purpose. I'm dating somebody, and so, you know, life is good," Shufelberger said.

Shufelberger believes her timing is bigger than what she can understand.

"Each day I wake up and glorify God and ask Him to use me, use me however he wants. Because obviously I'm here for a reason," Shufelberger said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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