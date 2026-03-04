KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

Johnson County, Kansas, businesses are gearing up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with some Leawood shops receiving grant money from the city to help welcome international visitors.

Leawood businesses win grants to get World Cup ready; Johnson County marks 100-day countdown

Revocup Coffee in Leawood is among the businesses awarded a $10,000 grant from the city to prepare for the influx of World Cup visitors.

A city spokesperson said the application process divided a total of $50,000 to recipients. This money came from Leawood's transient guest tax fund, and all projects must be completed by May 30.

"What we saw it as is an opportunity because a lot of small businesses operate on small margins," said Brandon Jordan, co-owner of Revocup Coffee.

Chris Morrison / KSHB

Jordan said the grant money will go toward creating multi-lingual menus, upgrading indoor and outdoor seating, and expanding the shop's grab-and-go section.

"When they come in through our doors, we're able to accommodate them and give them an understanding of what we have to offer," Jordan said.

Over in Shawnee, a music and beer festival is also taking shape around the World Cup. On June 20, in the heart of the matches in Kansas City, downtown Shawnee will host Americana & Ales — a festival centered on American music and craft beer.

Organizer and executive director Eddie Crane, musician Andrew Morris, the Shawnee Chamber of Commerce and Friction Beer are all working together to make the event happen.

Jake Weller/KSHB Friction Beer Co.

Crane said it all started with a vision: a chance for hometown favorites and international tie-ins.

“If you are English as a second language or not at all, in the title it describes what it is,” Crane said. “Americana music and ales, music and beer.”

Shawnee Chamber of Commerce President Ann Smith-Tate said the chamber will use money from its transient guest tax fund to help pay for the festival. City council documents list the total event budget at $110,000.

Jeffrey Calkins, co-owner of Aztec Shawnee Theater, said his venue is ready to be part of the experience.

KSHB 41 Jeffrey Calkins

"We have the sound system," Calkins said. "We have the means to present it in the way that I think it really should be."

Music groups performing at the festival range from local standouts to international headliners, with some acts performing inside the Aztec Shawnee Theater.

"We are kind of the Americana type town," Calkins said. "It's not old, it's not ancient, it's just typical Americana. And I think we can really focus on that and show people this kind of hospitality."

Jordan said the spirit behind it all comes down to something the region does well.

"I think hospitality, Midwest hospitality, is kind of the heart of what we do. So I'm excited to see that displayed to the world," Jordan said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.

