‘Let's make it really show that that we care,’ Meadowbrook Park is becoming Team England's World Cup homebase

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

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Team England is set to call the Inn at Meadowbrook in Prairie Village home during the World Cup, but residents hoping to celebrate the moment in their own backyard may find their options limited.

How Prairie Village is turning Meadowbrook Park into Team England's World Cup homebase

Prairie Village resident Bradley Brooker reached out to me curious if there would be any celebrations at Meadowbrook Park during the tournament.

"Are they going to go that extra step and do extra things to celebrate the fact that they're coming?" Brooker said.

KSHB Bradley Brooker

Brooker said he hoped the community could take advantage of having a World Cup team so close to home.

"Something like a watch party," Brooker said. "Maybe there'd be an opportunity to have a little kids event, maybe teaching them how to play soccer... As the England club comes into town, is just to show that you know, ‘hey, we support you, we're glad you're here."

I took his comments to Prairie Village Police. I asked if residents and park-goers could expect anything different. Captain Josh Puthoff said the area will see a noticeable change during the World Cup.

"We do expect increased visitors and passersby and things like that. So, there will be a large police presence," Puthoff said.

Puthoff also confirmed that portions of the trail near the hotel will be closed, along with The Market and Verbena.

"They'll be closed to the public. That'll be dedicated solely for the guests at The Inn," Puthoff said.

Puthoff recognizes the park will likely see an increase in visitors, but he wants to make sure all park visitors, English guests, and residents are safe.

"If it's part of your normal routine, and you see that it's just overcrowded, we would encourage you maybe to wait till the next day, or to see if there's less of a presence in the following weeks," said Puthoff.

KSHB Captain Josh Puthoff

That’s not exactly the answer Brooker was looking for.

"It's a really missed opportunity, I think. If they don't do something a little extra," Brooker said.

Johnson County confirmed there will not be any World Cup-related events in Meadowbrook Park. However, JCPRD said some of its celebration flags will be on display there. The flags are part of a public art project I previewed last year.

"A public art project that would embody what makes Johnson County great and our parks, especially while celebrating local artists and while welcoming in visitors from around the world," JCPRD Public Arts Specialist Angi Hejduk said in December 2025.

Brooker said he still hopes the community finds a way to show its support.

"I think we can still just embrace them coming, you know, and that's the part that I think would be fun. Let's make it really show that that we care," Brooker said.

Johnson County's World Cup celebrations will take place at Theater in the Park starting June 16.

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