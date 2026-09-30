SHAWNEE, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of healthcare, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

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The City of Shawnee confirmed the Midland Drive reconstruction project is on track for substantial completion by mid-December. The final phase of work is set to begin as early as October 5.

Midland Drive reconstruction in Shawnee nearing completion, businesses eager for rebound

Phase 3 of the Midland Reconstruction Project means the full closure of Midland Drive from Ogg Road to the west side entrance of Red Oak Drive at the Tomahawk Hills Golf Course. Drivers will still be able to access the entrance on the east side. The phase is expected to last four weeks, weather permitting.

KSHB 41 Johnson County reporter Elyse Schoenig has been following this story for almost two years.

Businesses along the corridor say the years of roadwork have taken a toll. Station 3 Coffee in Shawnee has had a front-row seat to the reconstruction of Midland Drive.

Betsy Merckens, the shop's manager, said the project brought uncertainty from the start.

"We didn't know anything besides construction," Merckens said.

She said the construction phase that was by their business impacted them during peak hours.

"We lost some of our early morning people who didn't have time to stop getting to get coffee on their way to work," Merckens said.

But Merckens said the business is already seeing signs of recovery thanks to its people.

"People are persistent. Keep finding a way to get here," Merckens said.

On the other end of Midland Drive, near Interstate 435, the Conoco gas station has felt a sharper impact. Manager Melissa Richmond said sales have been cut dramatically.

"We've been down to half of our sales," Richmond said. "We've lost completely half. Like, it slashed in half."

Richmond said some regulars have remained loyal.

"But a lot of them have said, 'Well, we'll see you when it's when it's done,'" Richmond said.

After years of construction and closures, Richmond said she is hopeful but cautious about the project's end.

"Fingers crossed that it is the final step, and it will stay open, and we can start to bounce back," Richmond said.

Despite their different experiences, both businesses say they are eager to welcome more traffic once the road reopens.

"Especially now that people will be able to come from both directions to get their morning coffee. Yeah, so we just hope to see a boost in business," Merckens said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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