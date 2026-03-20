KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

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Construction is returning to Midland Drive in Shawnee, frustrating some local businesses in the Midland Entertainment District. The city said work will pause during the World Cup.

Another road project in Shawnee impacts businesses on Midland Drive

The Midland Drive Rehabilitation Project will revamp Midland Drive between I-435 and Shawnee Mission Parkway to make it safer. This comes after two years of on-and-off work on I-435 and Midland Drive during a K-DOT bridge replacement project.

KSHB 41 Johnson County reporter Elyse Schoenig spoke to businesses last March, who said this negatively impacted their sales.

With this next round of construction, businesses say their sales haven't taken quite as much of a hit, but they're still dealing with some of the same struggles.

"It has continually hindered business and caused folks to choose to go elsewhere," Duncan Kaminski, Midland Discount Liquor manager, said. "Feels like it could be better planned out," Kaminski said.

Matt McQueeny is the co-owner of Rize N Shine. He opened his restaurant days before K-DOT's work started in 2024.

"Me and my wife had to invest money back into the business just to keep it going. What I want to do is make sure the state understands the impact," McQueeny said. "We're very happy the highway will be open during the World Cup."

Business owners plan to keep following the signs together to see what's next.

"It's going to be an exceptional opportunity to really show Kansas City is one of the best cities in the country," Kaminski said.

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