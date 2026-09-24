Olathe police, FBI celebrate new law enforcement training center grand opening

OLATHE, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of healthcare, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

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The Olathe Police Department and the FBI celebrated the official opening of the Olathe Law Enforcement Training Center Thursday.

The 96-acre site off of 167th Street neat I-35 is a joint training center between Olathe Police and the FBI.

"What this facility really is about (is) preparedness, training, and public safety," Olathe Police Sergeant and Public Information Officer John Moncayo said.

Moncayo said the site features three outdoor ranges and an indoor training room.

"The training conducted here will reinforce the skills that matter most: sound decision-making, discipline, deescalation, accountability, and the responsible use of force when necessary to protect life" Olathe Police Chief Mike Butaud said.

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