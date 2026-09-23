OLATHE, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of healthcare, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

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Olathe Public Schools held a community meeting Tuesday night as it weighs the potential closure of five elementary schools and one middle school, with a final board vote scheduled for October.

The district's recommended closures include Indian Trail Middle School and Black Bob, Heritage, Scarborough, Tomahawk and Walnut Grove elementary schools.

Olathe school district to hear from community as it weighs closure of 6 schools

The decision comes as the district faces a significant enrollment decline, brought in part by lower birth rates and fewer families moving to Olathe as home prices rise.

The task force considered several factors when deciding which schools to recommend be closed. Among those were enrollment, building age and condition, transportation, maintenance costs and more.

The proposal has drawn lots of reaction from families, educators, and community members.

Jerri Sapp, a grandmother, substitute teacher, and volunteer with the Olathe School District, said she moved to Olathe specifically for its schools and sees the potential closures as difficult but necessary.

"We do need to realize that this is for the good of the whole," Sapp said.

Sapp, who subs at some of the schools being considered for closure, said consolidation could help the district preserve resources where they matter most.

"We need to bring them together, and be as frugal as we can, so that we can keep teachers on staff, (with) good quality education," Sapp said.

She also acknowledged the deep emotions many families are feeling.

"When I see people saying save our schools, I understand that. My goodness, the feelings are so deep," Sapp said.

But Sapp said school pride can extend beyond a building.

"Let's create communities tied to the people who are there and to the learning that needs to take place," Sapp said.

Many families have also expressed the need to save their schools.

"Gut-wrenching. It's heartbreaking," Black Bob Elementary School parent Jess Lyon said.

Tara Yantis, a Walnut Grove Elementary School parent and PTO Executive Board member, said many families wanted more time and transparency.

"We don't disagree that probably some realignment needs to happen in the district. We're just really struggling with the timeline," Yantis said.

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