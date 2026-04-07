Overland Park approves new housing pilot program despite neighbor pushback

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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The Overland Park City Council approved a pilot housing program in an 11-2 vote on Monday night. The Portfolio Homes program is designed to expand housing options beyond traditional single-family homes and large apartment developments.

The vote also included amending the zoning and development approval process.

According to the city's website, the proposal aims to make it easier to develop homes by choosing from preliminary approved plans. That allows permits to be issued more quickly, and the city waives building permit fees.

Neighbors flooded the city council meeting on Monday night, many in opposition of the pilot program. Some neighbors expressed concern to KSHB 41 News ahead of the meeting about the development approval process.

"There's a way to do it, but it seems like they're circumventing the process and making it a lot looser and faster," Overland Park resident Brett O'Connor said. "The ability for the residents to protest it is extremely limited."

Neighbors also expressed concern about smaller lot sizes, traffic impacts and how it would affect neighborhood communities.

A spokesperson for the City of Overland Park gave KSHB 41 News a statement ahead of the meeting on Monday night.

"With portfolio homes, the City is trying something different in order to provide more housing units and meet this need," a spokesperson said. "Any development project in Overland Park, including the Switzer projects, goes through our standard development process, which includes public hearings and the opportunity for residents to share their input."

You can learn more about the project here.

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